Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 1:50 p.m. Monday. Olga I. Bylashuk, 22, 1013 85th St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $90 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 4 p.m. Monday. Tyrone E. Jones, 18, 224 63rd St., was charged with petit larceny.. He is accused of taking more than $29 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
