Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Jamestown woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Brandi L. Salverson, 37, 269 Broadhead Road, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $32 worht of candy without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:50 p.m. Sunday. Gina M. Barnett, 30, 2244 Michigan Ave., was charged with charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. She is accused of more than $199 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.