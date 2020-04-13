Niagara Gazette
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with breaking into a Niagara Falls Boulevard hotel Thursday morning. Daniel Farrington, 53, 1374 South Park Ave., was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Police said the hotel general manager showed them surveillance video of a suspect entering the hotel, in the 6500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard, at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, by smashing a glass front door. During a search of the hotel, officers located Farrington, asleep, in a guest room.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on impaired driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North Avenue at 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Jacquelyn Pryor, 35, 2907 Greenview Terrace, was charged with false personation, parking on a highway, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no driver's license. Pryor was also charged on an outstanding arrest warrant.
