Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into an ATV theft in the 3000 block of Orleans Avenue. A 31-year-old man told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday someone stole an ATV from his yard by cutting off the security chain that was securing it.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after witnesses told police they saw him breaking into a vehicle in the 600 block of 39th Street. Dashun J. Barnes, 39, 1617 1/2 Niagara St., Apt. 1, was charged with petit larceny. Witnesses told police they spotted Barnes taking items from their unlocked car. They also had video recorded by surveillance cameras that showed the crime taking place. A witness chased Barnes and caught him and held him for police. Officers said Barnes had a quantity of what appeared to be stolen property in his possession when he was taken into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.