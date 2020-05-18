Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery in the 600 block of 29th Street. A 25-year-old man told officers said he went to that area at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to met a male suspect after agreeing to purchase a PlayStation 3 game system for $60 on the Offer Up website. The victim said that when he arrived, the suspect led him down an alley and into a "dark garage". The garage door was closed and the victim said three suspects demanded all his money and cell phone or else he was going to die." The victim said hew gave the suspects his $60 and all three fled in an unknown direction.
