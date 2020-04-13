Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Pennsylvania man was arrested after police said they caught him breaking into vehicles in the DeVeaux neighborhood Tuesday morning. Joshua T. Wright, 26, 819 Harrison St., New Castle, Pennsylvania, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Officers responded to an initial call in the 1200 block of Norwood Avenue, at 1:14 a.m., and a resident showed them surveillance video of a suspect trying to break into his vehicle. Police then began searching for the suspect and located him in the 1100 block of Garrett Avenue. The suspect, identified by police as Wright, was found in possession of multiple items that had been reported stolen from a number of vehicles in the area.
