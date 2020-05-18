Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of Oak Place. A 34-year-old woman told police that sometime between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her 2017 Ford Explorer by unknown means. The victim said her debit card and driver's license was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a neighbor dispute in the 1900 block of Niagara Street at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Monique Pearl Jackson, 24, 502 19th St. Apt. 212, was charged with second-degree menacing. A 60-year-old woman told police that Jackson tried to break down the door to her apartment and threatened her and her daughter with a baseball bat in a dispute over loud noise.
