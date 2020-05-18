Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Tonawanda woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident in a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:24 p.m. Sunday. Christa I. Donaldson, 38, 256 Gibson St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $53 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after an accident at the intersection of Hyde Park Boulevard and Willow Avenue at 5:54 p.m. Sunday. Andrew F. Smith, 45, 1536 Ashland Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to yield right of way and no seat belt.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident in a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7 p.m. Sunday. Pearl AnnMarie Spillman, 40, 749 Pierce Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $22 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
