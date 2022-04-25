Niagara Falls
THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue. The store owner told police that a male suspect entered the business, at 11:41 a.m. Thursday, and took a bottle of Espon Tequila, valued at $17.27, without paying for it. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple drug charges after he was detained, in the 2000 block of LaSalle Avenue at 2:21 a.m. Saturday, on an unwanted person complaint. Eddie L. George, 35, of Niagara Ave., was charged with fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Mark Atkinson, 52, of 21st St., was charged with petit larceny. Atkinson is accused of taking four bags of concrete and a toilet without paying for the items.
ARREST: A Falls teen was arrested after a theft from the Hyde Park Golf Course at 7 p.m. Friday. Adam W. Daoust, 18, of Cleveland Ave., was charged with third-degree grand larceny. Daoust is accused of stealing a golf cart from the course.
ARREST: A Pennsylvania man was arrested after an incident in the 2800 block of Lewiston Road at 2:45 a.m.Saturday, Matthew Ross Bartus, 21, of Janyce Drive, Greensburg, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.