Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened another man, with a knife, during a dispute in the 400 block of 22nd Street at 4 a.m. Sunday. Shawn W. Beasock, 43, 453 22nd St. Apt. 4, was charged with second-degree menacing.
• ARREST: A Lockport man was arrested after police say they caught him breaking into portable toilets and stealing hand sanitizer at a construction site in the 900 block of Maple Avenue at 12:56 a.m. Sunday. Anthony J. Rucci, 30, 5496 Stone Road, was charged with petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, trespass, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Officers said Rucci used a spoon to break the locks off of the port-potties. When officers tried to stop him, Rucci lead them on a chase, first on a bike and then on foot before finally being trapped under a car in the 4000 block of McKoon Avenue.
