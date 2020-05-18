Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 12:05 p.m. Friday. Jonathon A. Ciccarelli, 47, 6747 Rose Court, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $241 worth of groceries without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 2:05 p.m. Saturday. Richard E. Kephart, 46, 5621 Devlin Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $105 worth of groceries without paying for the items.
