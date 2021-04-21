Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Depew man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at noon Thursday. Richard Erwin Preston, 31, 5474 Transit Road Apt. 10, was charged with petit larceny. Preston is accused of taking more than $372 worth of tools without paying for them.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue. Officers responded to a "shots fired"call at 9:30 pm. Thursday and when they arrived on scene found broken glass and a .22 caliber shell casing in the parking lot of a convenience store. Video recovered from store security cameras showed a male suspect approach the store, carrying what appeared to be a rifle. Officers said the video showed the suspect "suddenly fire multiple shots" into a white vehicle in the parking lot. The gunman then ran west down 15th Street toward Pierce Avenue, while the vehicle, with two occupants, pulled out of the parking lot and drove south down 17th Street.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. A manager told police that a male suspect entered the store at 5:58 a.m Friday. The suspect, wearing a yellow raincoat, reportedly walked to a cooler at the rear of the store. The manager said the suspect put 25 to 30 energy drinks into a backpack and then left the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect was last seen walking east on Pine Avenue. The incident was recorded on video by store security cameras.
