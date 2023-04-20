Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told officers that she was attacked, at 12:15 a.m. Saturday after being involved in an argument with another woman. The victim said the suspect “punched her multiple times in the face,” causing her nose to bleed.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 6000 of Girard Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 11:20 and 11:40 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his 2016 Hyundai by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after a brief chase following a traffic stop on Grand Avenue at 1:53 a.m. Sunday. The 49-year-old city man was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, imprudent speed, failure to signal and no driver’s license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.