Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident of vandalism in the 3700 block of Pine Avenue at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Artis Charmaine Wilcox, 45, 3709 Pine Ave., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. He is accused of breaking a TV and destroying items on the porch of a 55-year-old woman.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 2800 block of Pine Avenue. Justin J. Thornton, 43, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $21 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
