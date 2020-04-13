Niagara Falls
• HARASSMENT: Officers are looking into a reported harassment incident on Chilton Avenue. A 62-year-old woman told police that between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Monday she received multiple phone calls from a male caller telling her, "You better not play with my money." and "You won't be living in Niagara Falls very long." The victim said she did not recognize the caller's voice. A short time later, the victim said, a male suspect came to her home and began "banging on the door." The victim told police she did not open the door, but recognized the man as someone she owes money to for cigarettes and marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.