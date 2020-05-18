Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1500 block of 11th Street. A 46-year-old man told officers that sometime between 1:23 and 1:53 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his business through an unlocked window. Two intruders were surprised by a burglar alarm and ran from the business. A 24-inch TV was taken. The entire incident was captured on video by the business' security cameras.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 4:29 p.m. Thursday. Ashley J. Peterson, 22, 544 17th St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $96 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
