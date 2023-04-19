Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told police that some time between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 11:02 a.m. Friday someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a Cannon camera, his wallet and some cash was taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2100 block of Walnut Avenue. A male victim told officers that some time between 9 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday someone broke into his residence and the attached garage by unknown means. The victim said a snowblower, a lawn mower and a large number of power tools were taken from the garage.
