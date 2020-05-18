Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 900 block of Niagara Street at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday. Davante Lamar Kent, 21, 1034 Michigan Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $117 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ANIMAL CRUELTY: Officers are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty. Police said they were called to the 600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard, at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, for a report of a goose shot with an arrow. Officers found the goose, still alive, and called New York State Environmental Conservation Police to respond and take over the investigation.
