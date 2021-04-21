Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating a report of an assault in the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue. A 44-year-old man told police that he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, parked in the alley at 9 p.m. Wednesday when a male suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle and put a knife to his neck. At the same time, another male suspect opened the driver’s-side door and took $41 from the victim’s pocket. The suspect with the knife then slashed the victim’s right hand. The suspects then left. Police said the wound was not life-threatening.
