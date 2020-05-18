Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a disturbance in the 700 block of 10th Street. Jackie L. Gayle, 29, 824 20th St., Apt. 2, was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said she refused their orders to leave the area.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday. Constance J. Becarri, 61, 2821 Lewiston Road, was charged with petit larceny. She was accused of taking more than $143 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.