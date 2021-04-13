Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the first block of old Falls Street. A 47-year-old woman told police that sometime between 8:35 and 8:46 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her unlocked vehicle. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1200 block of 11th Street at 2:46 p.m. Monday. A 42-year-old woman told officers that she was in the area, when two male suspects ran up behind her and grabbed her canvas bag. The victim said the suspects knocked her to the ground and emptied the contents of her bag on the ground. A motorist, passing by, began honking his horn and the suspects ran away without taking any of the victim's belongings.
• INVESTIGATION: Officers are looking into a suspicious condition in the 600 block of 79th Street. A homeowner found a pentagram, created with an unknown red substance, in his driveway. The pentagram contained a chicken's foot, four candles and a dismembered doll on it. A chicken's foot was also placed in the door handle of a nearby vehicle. The homeowner observed the pentagram at 2 a.m. Tuesday.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue. A 40-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2003 Ford Expedition by smashing a passenger-side window. The victim said a a touchscreen radio system and the vehicles back-up camera system were taken.
