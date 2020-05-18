Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into an SUV break-in in the 10000 block of Loretta Drive. A 33-year-old woman told police that sometime . between 5:09 and 7:09 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her unlocked 2010 Chevy Equinox. The victim said her wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8 p.m. Monday. Mary F. McNeal, 34, 1561 Whitney Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $25 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.