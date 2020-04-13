Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he assaulted another man, with a metal coffee cup, in the 6800 block of Buffalo Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Thursday. Frederick Aaron Kenyon, 30, 3002 Monroe Ave., was charged with second-degree assault. Kenyon told officers that he asked a 32-year-old man for a cigarette and that when the man told him “No,” he hit the victim in the head with his metal coffee mug. Police said the handle on the coffee mug was broken off by the force of the blow to the victim’s head.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A clerk told officers that a male suspect entered the store at 1:33 a.m. Friday, approached him, and said, “This is a robbery.” The victim said the suspect then pulled out a silver and black handgun. The clerk said he gave the suspect a small amount of cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes and cigar blunts. The suspect then ran from the store, going northbound. The entire robbery was captured on video by store security cameras.
