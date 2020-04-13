• Cops sig
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls

• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a store in the 700 block of Builders Way. An employee told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday someone stole a utility trailer from in front of the store by cutting the lock off of a chain that was securing it.

• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1000 block of 199th Street. A 43-year-old man told officers that some time between 8 a.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said he was still determining what items may be missing from the garage.

• SHOOTING: Police reported that while they were on a call in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, they heard what sounded like eight to 10 gunshots coming from the direction of Highland Avenue. Officers said the gunshots sounded like they came from a "small caliber weapon." Other officers responded to Highland Avenue but found no evidence of the shooting.          

• SHOOTING: Police investigated a report of "shorts fired" in the 700 block alley behind 15th Street, at 12:36 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses told officers they heard "what sounded like five gunshots." Officers said they searched the area but found no evidence of the shooting.

