Falls Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit investigators are continuing to look into the cause of a crash between a car and a bike on Pine Avenue Wednesday night.
A driver, traveling west on Pine Avenue, struck a man on a bicycle as he rode out of a convenience store parking lot at 28th Street about 10:25 p.m.
The man, who has not been identified by police, suffered what were described as “catastrophic injuries” to his head and legs.
The victim was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo where he is being treated in the Intensive Car Unit (ICU).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.