LOCKPORT — Christopher J. Belter Jr. was categorized as a Level 3 sex offender during a hearing at Niagara County Court on Thursday morning.

The rating comes weeks after Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III told a courtroom he "agonized," and prayed for guidance on how to sentence Belter before handing the 20-year-old eight years probation for felony charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse and two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse for encounters with four teenaged girls that occurred during the parties at his then Lewiston home.

On Thursday, Belter’s attorney argued for leniency again and to grant him a lower sex offender rating but Murphy refused citing a risk assessment report that classified him as Level 3.

Level 3 is the most serious classification and legally indicates a “sexual predator.” These individuals have at least one felony charge of first-degree sexual misconduct or two felony charges of second-degree sexual misconduct. It’s a lifetime designation.

Belter was also declared a sexually violent offender.

One of his four victims spoke after the hearing, saying she was glad he was rated the highest level sex offender but it doesn’t make up for the fact he wasn't sentenced to prison for his crimes.

Belter had originally been placed on two years of interim probation during a sentencing hearing in August 2019. He was accused of committing the crimes when he was 16 and was first charged in the case when he was 17, and had been eligible to be sentenced as a youthful offender.

But Murphy, at the Nov. 16 sentencing, decided not to grant him so-called "YO status" because Belter admitted that, while he was on interim probation, he had installed software on his computer to bypass a content blocker that kept him from viewing pornography. His attorney said Belter has since been placed on medication to better control his behaviors.

Belter's case is also tied to the delayed trial of his mother, step-father and an adult neighbor charged with providing booze and pot to at least three teenage girls, who then claimed they were sexually assaulted in a Mountainview Drive home in Lewiston.

The mother, Tricia Vacanti, 47, and step-father, Gary Sullo, 53, were charged in January 2020 with a combined 30 new criminal counts in connection with what prosecutors and State Police investigators have described as alcohol and drug-fueled teen parties alleged to have taken place at their home in 2017 and 2018.

Vacanti and Sullo had already facing 19 combined counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child in the case. The new charges included 22 counts of endangering and unlawful dealing against Vacanti and another eight counts of the same allegations against Sullo.

A neighbor, Jessica Long, 39, also faces single counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.