Falls police were called to a hotel on the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard on Wednesday morning where a manager reported $6,000 in damage to windows on the sixth floor of the building.
Officers said three glass windows were damaged by apparent BB pellets. Each window was struck once. The officer noted the windows are directly across from the city parking ramp on First Street.
The manager also reported that about 11 p.m. on Sunday, a customer was struck by a BB pellet while outside of the hotel. The customer declined to speak with police at the time.
