The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the impoundment of an illegally operated ATV and ticketing of the driver, in keeping with the recently enacted Niagara County Off-Road Vehicle Law.
Sheriff's deputies stopped the man who was riding an ATV on the 2700 block of Main Street in Newfane about 11:20 a.m. Thursday. Deputies said the driver has been the subject of several complaints regarding off-road operation in the area.
Per the new county law, the ATV owner will have to pay a $250 fee and a towing charge to release the vehicle from impound.
Since the passage of the county law, other police agencies have had off-road vehicles towed for violations as well, Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.
"This law was put in place to address flagrant violators that are causing issues on our roadways," he said. "We will continue to enforce this law with our partner agencies."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.