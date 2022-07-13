WHEATFIELD — Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested and charged a Buffalo man in connection with burglaries in the Meadowbrook Square Plaza area in the Town of Wheatfield.
Deputies said they received a call at about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday indicating that “a suspicious male with a backpack” was trying to break into businesses in the plaza.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they located an open rear door and a male suspect inside one of the businesses.
The suspect was identified as Christopher L. Sacco of Buffalo.
Deputies said Sacco had attempted to burglarize numerous businesses in the plaza, but had only succeeded in entering one of them.
Sacco was found to be in possession of property taken from the business he entered.
He was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and possession of burglar’s tools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.