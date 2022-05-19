Police arrested a Falls man after he attempted to disrupt a vigil for the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting on Thursday afternoon.
Rickey Don Wayne Frank, 68, 800 Niagara Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct.
Frank was parked in the 700 block of Main Street and had been shouting, through a bull horn, at people gathering in front of Falls City Hall to take part in the vigil. He yelled that participants were trying to take away his religion and freedom of speech.
He said those at the vigil "don't like Christian music" and were "taking away his rights." Frank was stopped by police from playing music at a loud volume.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.