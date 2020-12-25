New siren sig

Two men took $40, Newport cigarettes and lottery tickets during an armed robbery of a convenience store on the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard early Friday morning.

Falls police were called to the store about 5:45 a.m. where a clerk told them two men entered the store separately with the second man pulling a shotgun out of his pants. Both men were dressed all in black with one of them wearing a full ski mask.

The clerk said he was told to open the register and lay on the ground. The suspects then took $40, several packs of Newport cigarettes and some lottery tickets. The two men then fled the store.

Detectives were called in to investigate.

