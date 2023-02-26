Several suspects were arrested by Niagara Falls police hours after an armed robbery in the city’s North End.
The robbery occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of 10th and Ferry Avenue. The victim told officers he had been struck in the head with a hammer. He was taken to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then to Erie County Medical Center for additional treatment.
About 8:15 a.m., Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division detectives and the Niagara Falls Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue.
Three people were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Police officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.