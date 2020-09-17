Falls police are again looking for two men who took cash and cigarettes after robbing a Falls convenience store at gunpoint.
The robbery occurred about 3:20 a.m. Thursday at a store on the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A clerk said two men entered the store wearing hoodies with the hoods up and white N-95 face masks.
The clerk said the two men went to the back of the store and were standing there so he went to check what they were doing. As the clerk approached them, one of the men pulled out a handgun and said, “Give me all the money.”
The clerk walked back to the cash register and opened it, at which point one of the men grabbed the money in the tray — about $60. Meanwhile, the second suspect grabbed about 190 packs of Newport cigarettes and four packs of Black and Milds.
The clerk didn’t see what direction the men went when they left the store. Police searched the area but didn’t see anyone.
Surveillance footage of the incident was provided to police. Detectives were investigating.
A similar robbery involving cash and cigarettes took place early Saturday morning at a convenience store on the 2800 block of Pine Avenue.
