A 39-year-old Appleton man has been sentenced to three months in jail following his guilty plea last year.
Jarrod D. Vosburg, 39, of Appleton was sentenced Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek. Vosburg received a split sentence of three months in jail followed by five years of probation.
Between Aug. 8, 2018 and Sept. 22, 2018, the defendant entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims who resided in the Town of Amherst, Town of Aurora, City of Buffalo and Town of Grand Island. Once the defendant received a substantial down payment to perform the services in the contract, he abandoned the project without purchasing any materials or performing any work. The victims lost a combined total of $41,000 as a result of the scheme.
Vosburg pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree scheme to defraud on Nov. 7. As part of his guilty plea, Vosburg signed a confession of judgment that requires him to pay full restitution. To date, he has paid $21,500 to the victims.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Detective Brian O’Hara of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Erie County District Attorney’s Office Confidential Criminal Investigator Philip Torre for their work in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Jurusik from the Special Investigations and Prosecutions (SIP) Bureau.
