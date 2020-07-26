Two armed men fired several shots into an apartment on the 400 block of Fifth Street after spotting a woman inside early Sunday morning.
Falls police were called to the home for a report of shots fired and a 20-year-old woman who had been inside said she heard a noise on her porch about 12:45 a.m. When she looked out a window she saw a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt she didn’t know looking back at her through the window. She said the man pointed a handgun at the home and began firing.
The woman said a second suspect then began shooting from the side of the house. As she moved toward the back of the home, the woman told police she heard one of the men say, “She’s trying to run to the back!”
The woman was not injured and the resident of the home returned shortly after the shooting.
Officers said they found multiple bullet holes through the front of the residence and bullet casings were found in the back of the home.
Detectives were investigating the shooting.
On Friday, police were called to the home on the 700 block of Augustus Place about 2 a.m. where a home with a family of five inside was fired into several times.
Upon arriving and searching the home, officers found members of the family, including three children ranging in age from 14 to 9, lying on the floor crying and very scared. No injuries were reported.
A resident told officers he believed the shooting was meant for two people who live in an upstairs apartment but he hadn’t seen them in days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.