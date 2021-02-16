An Amber Alert has been issued following the Monday night abduction of a 17-year-old girl from North Tonawanda.
North Tonawanda Police said the incident occurred about 7 p.m. on Niagara Falls Boulevard and the teen was taken by a 51-year-old man under circumstances that lead police to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm or death.
Stephanie White, 17, is described as 4-feet-10 with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Deadpool sweatshirt, red/black pajamas with Harley Quinn images and black and white high-top sneakers.
The suspect has been identified as Michael D. Mesko, 50, who is described as 6-feet-1, 220 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a surgical scar on the right of his neck. He also has a wolf tattoo on his right ankle.
Police are searching for a blue Nissan Rogue with the license plate number HPS3840.
Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the North Tonawanda Police Department at 716-692-4111, ext. 1 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.
