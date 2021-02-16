An Amber Alert has been cancelled by New York State Police following a Monday night incident involving a 17-year-old girl from North Tonawanda.
North Tonawanda Police said the incident occurred about 7 p.m. on Niagara Falls Boulevard and the teen was taken by a 51-year-old man under circumstances that led police to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm or death.
Stephanie White, 17, was located by Pennsylvania State Police, according to WIVB Channel 4 News. No other information was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.