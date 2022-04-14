Alleged shooter arrested

Niagara Falls police raided an apartment building at 1004 19th St. just after 7 a.m. this morning and took Krestain Watson into custody in connection with a Wednesday shooting on Market Street. Charges are not yet available
The shooting victim was reported to have sustained a non-life-threatening bullet wound to the arm. Three spent shell casings were recovered.
The apartment where the suspect was arrested is on 19th and Elmwood Avenue, around the corner from the City Market. After the sooting, the victim sought refuge in a nearby pizzeria where staff called 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.