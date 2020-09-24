A 21-year-old Newfane man was killed in a Wednesday night motorcycle crash on West Lake Road in the Town of Wilson.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Callaghan, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision with an SUV, which occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dispatchers noted that responding deputies and EMTs provided immediate first aid upon their arrival.
A 47-year-old Wilson woman was driving the SUV. She was taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The accident scene is being investigated by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit.
