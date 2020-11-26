A 2-year-old child was killed and six others in her family were injured following a Wednesday night crash at Lewiston Road and Griswold Street in the Town of Royalton.
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office officials say a driver in another vehicle’s failure to stop at a stop sign caused a two-car accident.
At just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office communication center received multiple 911 phone calls alerting them to a two-car collision at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Griswold Street.
Responding patrol units, fire personnel, EMS units arrived on scene of the accident and provided immediate first aid.
Initial investigation revealed that the family, from Machias, was traveling east on Lewiston Road when a driver, identified as Daniel Verratti, 65, heading south on Griswold Street, failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a collision at the intersection.
In addition to the 2-year-old girl, there were six other occupants in the vehicle, including four children that ranged in age from 1 year-old to 11. Danielle Dujenski, 31, and Garrett Dujenski, 30, were transported via ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. The remaining occupants of the vehicle consisted of five children. The four children were transported by ambulance and Mercy Flight to Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Two of the children were listed in critical condition on Thursday afternoon. One child is in guarded and critical condition and the fourth child is in guarded condition, but stable in the Intermediate Care Unit.
The 2-year-old child was transported by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport following the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
Verratti was transported by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
The accident remains under investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.
