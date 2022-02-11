BUFFALO — A 17-year-old was charged Friday with attempted murder and assault in connection with the stabbing of another teen during a dispute outside a Buffalo high school that also injured a security officer earlier this week.
Buffalo police announced the arrest of the male shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers had been searching for suspects since the fight involving multiple people outside McKinley High School Wednesday afternoon.
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times and remained in the hospital Friday. A security guard was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg and released.
The 17-year-old was arraigned as an adolescent offender shortly after midnight, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office. His name was not released and authorities did not immediately say whether he was a student. Flynn’s office said more information would be released later Friday.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Police said Thursday they were searching for a suspect or suspects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.