Falls police responded to a shopping plaza on Military road about 1:15 p.m. Saturday after a 13-year-old girl reported an encounter with two adults.
The teen was sitting in a car with her dog while her mother was picking up items from a store when the teen was approached by a middle-aged man with brown/blonde dyed hair, green eyes, missing teeth and wearing ragged clothing. He began making small talk about the teen’s dog and the teen said he became insistent that she let the dog out of the car.
The teen said he was soon joined by a middle-aged woman with long blond hair and ragged clothing who also insisted the girl let the dog out of the car to be introduced to their dog.
The two adults tried opening the car doors and even attempted to reach their hands into the open windows to unlock doors from within, the girl reported.
The teen finally threatened to call police and the they got into a grey or silver minivan and left the parking lot.
