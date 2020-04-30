Three working groups have been created to prepare Niagara County for post-pandemic operations.
The groups will be composed of members of the legislature, other county leaders, department heads and community partners. Their formation comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo is talking about relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in regions of the state that have shown a decline in infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Cuomo has placed Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in charge of a reopening committee for Western New York. The governor has suggested that some regions, including Western New York, will begin to "Un-PAUSE" starting on May 15.
"Niagara County and its residents are more than ready to get back to business, get back to fully functioning, but we fully recognize there is more to that than simply flipping a switch and saying go,” said Legislator John Syracuse, R-Newfane, the legislature's vice chair. “Our efforts to date have mostly been focused on providing necessary services to taxpayers while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, we must begin pivoting to post pandemic planning, some of which has already been underway, so we can hit the ground running.”
The three working groups will be ReStart Niagara, ReThink Niagara and ReConfigure Niagara.
ReThink Niagara will focus on helping businesses reopen, helping business owners access government programs and providing other support.
“This effort will be done in partnership with the Niagara USA Chamber and the Center for Economic Development,” said Legislator Rich Andres, R-North Tonawanda, who will chair the committee. “Businesses will have a lot of questions and issues regarding reopening, and, just as we have been doing throughout this crisis, we will continue be a resource to assist them.”
ReThink Niagara will focus on what has been learned in providing services to the community during the pandemic in an effort to modernize service delivery going forward.
"Many of our departments had to quickly adapt to technology in order to deliver services in creative ways so we do not want to automatically default back to the old ways of doing business,” said Legislator Jesse Gooch, R-North Tonawanda, who will co-chair the committee with Legislator Tony Nemi, R. “I look forward to working closely with County Clerk Jastrzemski and our department heads to seize what this opportunity to modernize our operations.”
ReConfigure Niagara will focus on operating Niagara County government in a time of severe budget constraints.
“Like families and businesses across our community, there is no avoiding painful budget decisions caused by this pandemic,” said Majority Leader, Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawnda, who will chair this committee.
Syracuse said he is not expecting a report from each committee but rather proposals made as they move forward.
“This is not an academic exercise or some long-range planning effort that will be implemented down the road,” said Syracuse. “We expect concrete action from each committee in real time.”
