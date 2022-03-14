In the March 12, 2022 edition of the Gazette, we incorrectly identified the law firm representing New York state in its dispute over casino revenues with the Seneca Nation of Indians. New York State is represented by the firm White & Case. The Seneca Nation is represented by the firm Lippes Mathias LLP.
Correction
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- State puts Wednesday deadline on $540M in unpaid casino cash payments
- Falls police probe Sunday shootings
- Nick Sepe builds global bonds from NCCC bench
- Redesigned NYS driver license rolled out
- A brush with death has Niagara Wheatfield's Wyatt Cooper playing for his father
- Four more officers for the Niagara Falls Police Department
- New faces of the Falls police force
- Amazon looks to Niagara County
- Pelham ices Starpoint for state title in overtime classic
- Scary spider may spread to Northeast
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.