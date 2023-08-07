President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, June 30 in Washington, as his administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at left. Two conservative groups are asking a federal court to block the Biden administration’s plan to cancel $39 billion in student loans for more than 800,000 borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)