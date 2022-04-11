Como restaurant bidding opens

Bidding opened Monday for the sale of the Como Restaurant through an auction site run by Crexi.com
The iconic Pine Avenue institution may be near the end but status quo for now.
Bidding opened Monday. One $475,000 starting offer was in place as of 5:26 p.m. last night.
The minimum sale price established by the Colucci and Antonacci families was $725,000.
Bidders were asked to pay a $10,000 participation deposit,
Realtor Lou Rizzo of Howard Hanna declined comment last night.
The Lewiston Como as well as the Airport Como are included in the sale. Both are leased
A family spokesperson said in March that in a best case scenario, where the auction minimum is met and everything goes as planned, the businesses are likely to be open until the end of the year.
The Pine Avenue property is 30,000 square feet with multiple banquet rooms. The upstairs is office space.
Family members have said previously the reason for the sale is the lack of a new generation wanting to continue in the restaurant business.
