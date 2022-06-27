Youngstown Lions present three scholarships 

Youngstown Lions Club President Terry Cummings has announced the awarding of three $1,500 scholarships to three Lewiston-Porter seniors. The Scholarship Fund was created to honor the memory of Neil Riordan, former mayor of Youngstown and a Youngstown Lion.
This year's recipients are:
• Sara Reese is a member of the Spanish Club and is involved with four honor societies: Science; Spanish; Art and the National Honor Society. She is a Niagara Heritage of Hope and Service Volunteer and an assistant dance teacher at Lewiston Dance. Sara will be attending SUNY Brockport, majoring in Social Studies and Adolescent Education. Sara is the daughter of Steven and Zyta Reese of Lewiston.
• Julia Thomas has been involved with the Lew-Port Lancer Council, the Science Olympiad and the National Honor Society. Julia has played volleyball from Modified through the Variety levels. In the community, she is involved with Big Brother/Sister; the Relay for Life of Greater Niagara and is a junior counselor in the Lewiston Porter Summer Learning Camp. Julia will be attending Clarkson University in Potsdam majoring in mathematics. Julia is the daughter of Robert and Candace Thomas of Lewiston.
• Lucas Heffler is the varsity swimming Captain, also a diver and participates in track and field at Lewiston Porter. Lucas is a member of the Traditions Club, the National Honor Society and since 2019 he has been a fire fighter in training at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company. Lucas will be attending Syracuse University majoring in chemical engineering. Lucas is the son of Kevin and Kimberly Heffler of Youngstown.
"The motto of the Lions Club is 'We Serve,' and these young adults, through their school activities and community volunteering made them a perfect choice for the Youngstown Lions Club Scholarship Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.