Youngstown Lions Club President Terry Cummings recently announced the winners of its 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest:

FIRST PLACE — 3639 Hillview Drive ($100)

SECOND PLACE — 592 Applewood Drive ($75)

THIRD PLACE — 455 Lockport St. ($50)

 

 

The annual Youngstown Lions Outdoor Lighting Contest is sponsored by the Youngstown Lions Club. Judging was based on originality, creativity and being in the Christmas/ holiday spirit.

The officers and members of the Youngstown Lions Club would like to congratulate the Youngstown/Porter community on their festive displays and wish everyone Safe Happy Holidays!

