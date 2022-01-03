Youngstown Lions Club President Terry Cummings recently announced the winners of its 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest:
• FIRST PLACE — 3639 Hillview Drive ($100)
• SECOND PLACE — 592 Applewood Drive ($75)
• THIRD PLACE — 455 Lockport St. ($50)
The annual Youngstown Lions Outdoor Lighting Contest is sponsored by the Youngstown Lions Club. Judging was based on originality, creativity and being in the Christmas/ holiday spirit.
The officers and members of the Youngstown Lions Club would like to congratulate the Youngstown/Porter community on their festive displays and wish everyone Safe Happy Holidays!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.