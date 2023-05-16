If you like garage, rummage and estate sales, enjoy looking around to see what’s on sale, seeking a bargain or maybe just for fun, then the 50th anniversary June Jordan Memorial Garage Sale is for you.
Hosted by Twin Cities Meals on Wheels, the mega event also featuring tours and a hot dog sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the TCMOW site, 100 Ridge St., North Tonawanda.
Many useful, antique and unusual items have already been donated with more arriving every day. A two-tiered table is among antiques along with lamps, quilts and puzzles.
At the same time, hot dogs, grilled on site by volunteers, will be accompanied by home-baked goods.
Volunteers will show off the facility with tours, answering questions about the 50 years the organization has existed serving the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda.
The event chairman is Eileen Britton along with Anita Zebulske and Carol Butch, all volunteers.
Proceeds of the day’s events will be used for continuing upgrade of the facility and to purchase food and other items that will help keep prices doable so more people will enjoy good nutrition and a visit from one of our servers, according to the organization’s treasurer, Curt Gaume.
The facility is located at the end of Ridge Street off Payne Avenue, north of Walck Road. For more information, call TCMOW at 716-693-1663.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.