Tops is once again hosting its annual Food 2 Families Campaign, now in its 16th year, with a goal to provide 2 million meals to those in need. The campaign launches on Sunday and runs through Dec. 26.
Tops Food 2 Families campaign is synonymous with The Little Brown Bag of Hope. Customers can easily purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope paper icon at the register anytime they shop. At the register customers, will be asked if they want to support the campaign by buying a $5, $10, and/or $20 bag for someone in need in our community or to round up their change. Little Brown Bags which are filled with nutritious items that will help families extend their meal planning, can also be purchased at any self-scan register as well.
Virtual Little Brown Bags of Hope will also be available for purchase online by simply visiting https://www.topsneighborshelpingneighbors.com/ so no matter what the weather, a donation can be made right from their phone, tablet, or desktop. Here customers can select what food bank they wish their donation to benefit.
Even before the pandemic hit, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an estimated 13.7 million homes or 10.5% of all homes in the U.S. experienced food insecurity at some point during 2019. That equates to more than 35 million Americans uncertain where their next meal might come from. And it hasn’t slowed down. As a matter of fact, many of the participating food banks that will benefit from this program have indicated that the need is up more than 40%.
While donations can be made throughout the campaign, many locals love the tradition of bringing or purchasing their donation at the store on the day Tops hosts its one-day food drive, set for Dec. 4. They'll be joined by local media sponsors WGRZ-TV Channel 2 and Town Square Media as well as food bank volunteers. In light of COVID-19, our masked volunteers are happy to accept your donation from the trunk of your vehicle.
For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com
